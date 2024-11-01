Villagers oppose proposed SIPCOT industrial park near Vedaranyam

Farmers and residents from Thennadar panchayat in Vedaranyam have opposed the proposed SIPCOT industrial park in the area.

SIPCOT has been considering Thennadar village, located along the southern coastal area of Nagapattinam district, for the development of an industrial park. The proposed site spans 231 hectares (571 acres) covering areas of natural growth, including karuvelam trees and fallow land. Government authorities have been conducting assessments in recent months in preparation for potential land acquisition.

T. Kulandai Velu, coordinator of farmers and residents of Thennadar panchayat, expressed concern that chemical-based industries could negatively impact local agricultural land and the environment, ultimately affecting their livelihoods. He pointed out that rainwater from the government-owned land had been collected for irrigation since 1962, supporting local agriculture through the Mettur East Canal Scheme. Additionally, the area’s karuvelam forest serves as a natural buffer, contributing to local ecology and revenue.

A petition with over 300 signatures from the village had been submitted to the RDO office in Vedaranyam recently.