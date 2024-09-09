ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers oppose merger of Thayanur with Tiruchi Corporation

Published - September 09, 2024 08:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A section of residents of Thayanur village on the outskirts of Tiruchi staged a “road roko” for some time on Monday near the District Collectorate demanding that their village should not be merged with the Tiruchi Corporation. 

The protesters said bringing their village under the Tiruchi Corporation would deprive them of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme which would eventually affect their livelihood. They were apprehensive that the property tax would increase once the village was merged with the Corporation. The protesters, numbering around 200, including about 100 women, later submitted a petition to the district administration officials. 

