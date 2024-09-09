GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Villagers oppose merger of Thayanur with Tiruchi Corporation

Published - September 09, 2024 08:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A section of residents of Thayanur village on the outskirts of Tiruchi staged a “road roko” for some time on Monday near the District Collectorate demanding that their village should not be merged with the Tiruchi Corporation. 

The protesters said bringing their village under the Tiruchi Corporation would deprive them of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme which would eventually affect their livelihood. They were apprehensive that the property tax would increase once the village was merged with the Corporation. The protesters, numbering around 200, including about 100 women, later submitted a petition to the district administration officials. 

Published - September 09, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.