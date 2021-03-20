Villagers oppose DMK candidate’s visit

DMK candidate for Manachanallur constituency S .Kathiravan has been thwarted from canvassing for votes at Inam Samayapuram village after a section of residents belonging to Mutharaiyar community raised strong opposition to his visit.

According to sources, Mr. Kathiravan, a Perambalur-based educationalist making his electoral debut on the DMK ticket, went to the village on Friday night. But his vehicle and that of his supporters could not proceed beyond a point as residents had placed iron railings and boulders on the road leading to the village.

Mr. Kathiravan, along with the DMK cadre and his supporters, tried to reach the village on foot. But the residents opposed his visit saying they would allow only candidates belonging to Mutharaiyars. They also entered into an argument with him.

Mr. Kathiravan tried to convince the residents and assured them that he would work for all voters irrespective of castes and communities. Since the agitators refused to budge, he was forced to retreat.