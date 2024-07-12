Villagers of Puthanampatti plead for primary health centre

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Puthanampatti in Thuraiyur taluk in Tiruchi district have made a fervent plea to authorities to establish a primary health centre in their village. The establishment of the primary health centre will not only benefit residents of Puthanampatti but also those residing in the nearby villages, they say.

According to the residents, a person donated land along with building to the Health Department for setting up a primary health centre. It will benefit about 5,000 people in Puthanampatti and surrounding villages, said N. Saravanan, a resident of the village and principal of a private arts and science college.

At present, the villagers of Puthanampatti have to travel 5 km to reach the primary health centre at Omandur or 7 km to the health centre functioning at Kottathur in case of any medical emergency. The establishment of the primary health centre at Puthanamapatti will benefit residents of Vellakalpatti, Abhinimangalam, Sathanur, Nallendrapuram, Naduvalur, and Subramaniapuram, said Mr. Saravanan.

A section of villagers met the Lok Sabha member of Perambalur K.N. Arun during his visit to Puthanampatti on Thursday and put forth their plea for the establishment of a primary health centre.

A memorandum was submitted on behalf of the villagers to Mr. Arun seeking the operation of a direct government bus between Chathiram bus stand and Puthanampatti via Manachanallur, Thiruvellarai, Salapatti, Veeerani, Sirukudi, and Omandur. The villagers have sought five schedules daily from Chathiram bus stand to Puthanampatti and five schedules from Puthanampatti to Chathiram bus stand, said Mr. Saravanan.

