Villagers in Pudukottai district block road at four places demanding drinking water supply

April 20, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUKOTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Municipality residents blocked the Thirukokarnam main road in protest against erratic drinking water supply to them on Saturday.

Municipality residents blocked the Thirukokarnam main road in protest against erratic drinking water supply to them on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Residents staged road blockades at four places in Pudukottai municipal limits in protest against erratic drinking water supply on Saturday.

In Thirukokarnam, residents in Big Street, New Street, Kamala Street, Chinnakeni Street, and Ramalingam Street have been reportedly facing short supply of drinking water supply for the past few weeks. On Saturday, as they did not get water in their areas, the people blocked roads with empty cans.

Residents resorted to similar protests at Palpannai Road, New Street, Edatheru, and Thirukokarnam simultaneously.

The protesters dispersed after the municipality officials and Thirukokarnam police assured them that they would look into their grievances. The protests affected traffic on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai Road for about an hour.

