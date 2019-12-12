Villagers hoist black flags

A section of voters in Desingurajapuram village have hoisted black flags at their houses on Thursday to protest ‘discrepancies’ in the voter list of the Pamani village panchayat in Thirthuraipoondi block.
When the delimitation of wards was taken up in connection with the local body elections, the names of 300 voters in the ninth ward was transferred to the eighth ward, according to the villagers. However, when the voters checked the electoral roll recently they found some names were included in the eighth ward, some retained in the ninth ward and some in other wards. Protesting the discrepancies, residents of Milladi Street area hoisted black flags at their houses and also pasted posters announcing that they would boycott the polls.
