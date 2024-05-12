ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers end protests against CPCL

Published - May 12, 2024 06:01 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Villagers from Panangudi, Narimanan, and Gopurajapuram in Nagapattinam district have ended their 11-day hunger strike demanding due compensation from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) for those affected by land acquisition for the company’s expansion project have ended their stir.

They withdrew the stir after the district authorities, at a peace meeting on Saturday, promised due relief to the affected villagers.

A. Sakthivel, secretary of the association of landowners fighting for the cause, said: “We are satisfied with the district administration’s assurance. We are hopeful now that we will get due relief within a month. Officials have said the police cases against the protesters will be withdrawn.”

The protesters have been demanding Restoration and Rehabilitation (R and R) relief for the 642 acres of land acquired in 2020 by the CPCL for the project.

“We have prepared a comprehensive list of all those whose livelihood are now disturbed by this project. All eligible persons will get the relief,” said a Revenue Department official.

