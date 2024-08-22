ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers demand traffic signals at Mukkombu barrages to avert traffic hold-ups

Updated - August 22, 2024 07:48 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 07:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic hold-ups are common on the Cauvery and Kollidam barrages at Mukkombu near Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Villagers around Mukkombu have urged the Water Resources Department to consider installing automatic traffic signals on both sides of the new barrage across the Kollidam and the Cauvery barrage at Mukkombu.

Though the barrages are not meant to be full-fledged roads, they serve as a motorable link between the Tiruchi-Karur and Tiruchi-Namakkal highways for the locals.  Villagers around Mukkombu who work in agricultural field cross over the rivers using the Cauvery and Kollidam barrages in their daily commute.  Some motorists also go via the barrages to cross the rivers.  

However, lack of traffic signals at both barrages has been leading to traffic hold-ups whenever two heavy vehicles enter the barrages from opposite directions, as the barrages, especially the one across the Kollidam river, are too narrow to accommodate two way-traffic. Motorists often quarrel on who should back-off. Other motorists have to wait a long time until the traffic snarl is cleared.

The parks near the new Kollidam and Cauvery bridges are popular picnic spots for tourists. The barrage over Kollidam was rebuilt after parts of the old bridge broke down and a new barrage was built beside it, subsequently opening to the public in 2022. The place receives many visitors, especially during the weekends. 

“The lack of regulation of traffic at the barrages is turning into a problem due to the frequent hold-ups,” said R. Kamalesh, a visitor. 

A senior official in the Water Resources Department said that they will co-ordinate with the traffic police to redress the issue as soon as possible. 

