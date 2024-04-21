Villagers block road demanding drinking water in Perambalur district

April 21, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Residents of V. Keeranur village in Vayalappadi panchayat protested on Sunday on the Ariyalur-Thittakudi Road against lack of water supply. The protesters allegedly that only their village, where Dalits lived, was denied drinking water supply. The officials assured the protesters that the problem would be solved in two days. A complaint on the panchayat representatives were received by the officials after which the protesters dispersed. Around 200 persons from the village participated in the protest that lasted three hours.