Village priests stage demo in support of their demands in Pudukottai

March 20, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A section of members of the ‘Grama Kovil Poojarigal Peravai’ staged a demonstration here on Monday in support of their demands. The demonstration in which around 40 Peravai members participated lasted about 30 minutes at Thilagar Thidal here.

The peravai members wanted the government to provide ₹ 10,000 per month to the ‘poojaris’ of village temples and to implement their demand for a separate welfare board for the priests of village temples. They also wanted the government to provide electricity free of cost to the village temples. 

The peravai members had planned to observe a fast in support of their demands.  However, the police denied them permission. Hence, they staged a demonstration. Later, the peravai members met Collector Kavitha Ramu at the Collectorate and submitted a memorandum. 

