Village panchayat installs surveillance cameras

A sensitisation meeting convened recently by Andimadam police in Ariyalur district with newly elected presidents of panchayats falling under its jurisdiction to drive home the importance of installing surveillance cameras in their villages as a crime prevention measure has yielded positive result.

A few days after the meeting, Koovathur panchayat has initiated the process of installing a chain of surveillance cameras covering vantage areas in the village.

With active involvement of locals, the exercise was launched on Saturday when the first of the 24 advanced cameras was installed in the presence of Andimadam police.

Installation of the remaining cameras is expected to be completed soon and the network will linked to Andimadam police station through cable, said a police officer.

Koovathur panchayat comprises 10 villages and the plan is to initially install the cameras covering important roads and other locations, panchayat president E. David said.

It will be done through sponsors, he added.

The cameras will be of advanced version, with facility to capture even the number plate of a vehicle, said the police officer.

More cameras are to be installed in phase-II covering additional vantage spots inside the villages of the panchayat, said Mr. David.

Police sources say awareness among people in rural Andimadam of the need to install cameras is increasing and many have installed the gadgets as a crime prevention measure.

Cameras have already been installed in rural pockets under Andimadam police station limits such as Vilanthai, Kavarapalayam and Pattinamkurichi.

The Andimadam police station alone has under 20 panchayats under its limits.

During the meeting with the newly elected panchayat presidents, the Andimadam police appealed to them to inform law enforcers about movement of suspicious elements in their villages and any illegal activity including sale of lottery tickets and sand smuggling.

The local body representatives were also asked to extend full cooperation to police whenever there is a law and order problem.

The participants were also told to adhere to Motor Vehicle rules.