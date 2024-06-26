GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Village-level monitoring committees formed in Perambalur to collect info on illicit liquor and narcotic substances sale

Members of the committees would pass on the info to the VAOs who in turn would convey it to the District Collector

Published - June 26, 2024 09:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Village-level monitoring committees have been constituted in Perambalur district by the district administration to collect information on illicit distillation and sale of illicit liquor, sale of narcotic substances and other anti-social activities in the district.

The monitoring committees constituted in every revenue village comprises the Village Administrative Officer, school headmaster, panchayat secretary, anganwadi worker, members of self help groups, village nurse and those employed in fair price shops. 

Members forming part of the committees would meet every Monday at the office of the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) concerned and convey information to the VAO regarding sale of illicit liquor and narcotic substances besides other anti-social activities they come across.

The VAOs would in turn pass on the information to the Collector with a view to checking such crimes, an official release said. General public have been asked to convey information regarding sale of illicit liquor and narcotic substances and about illegal stocking of methanol and ethanol in the district.  Information in this regard could be conveyed directly to the District Collector in the mobile number 94441-75000 and to the police whatsapp number 7904136038. The identity of those providing such Information would be kept secret.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.