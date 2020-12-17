Village-level eye camps under way: Minister

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar inspecting an eye camp at Thengaithinnipatti in Pudukottai district on Thursday.

PUDUKOTTAI

17 December 2020 20:30 IST

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Thursday said that eye screening camps were being organised at the village level in the district to identify people with defects and visual impairment at an early stage and provide treatment.

Inaugurating camps organised jointly by the Public Health Department and CVB Trust at Kodumbalur, Poiyyamani, Thengaithinnipatti and Kasavanur in Viralimalai panchayat union, Mr. Vijayabaskar said steps had been taken to perform surgery too. Spectacles from reputed optical firms would be provided through CVB Trust. They were being provided free of cost to those who were screened at eye camps held earlier.

The main objective of holding the camps in association with eye hospitals was to identify at an early stage defects and visual impairment in the population at the village level in order to provide treatment.

He appealed to the public to utilise the camps well.

New primary health centres had been established in Viralimalai assembly constituency and government hospitals upgraded for the benefit of the people, the Minister added.

District Rural Development Agency, Project Director, M. Santhoshkumar, Deputy Director, Public Health, Kalaivani, and members of CVB Trust participated, an official release said.