Village-level committees to be formed

Tiruchi

To accelerate the measures to check the transmission of COVID-19 infections, village-level committees will be formed in the district, according to Collector S. Sivarasu.

Inspecting the functioning of the committees set up in 88 hamlets of Tiruverumbur panchayat unions at Vazhavanthankottai near here on Thursday, he said that each committee would have three members. They have been assigned the task of visiting each and every house in their respective hamlets to screen the people. The committee members would check whether the villagers were down with fever, cold and cough. The oxygen level would also be checked.

Mr. Sivarasu said that the committee members would list out the screened people. Based on the findings, the affected people would be taken to the hospital. COVID-19 testing would also be taken immediately for those affected with fever. If the test turned out to be positive, the concerned patients would be admitted to the government hospital. If they were found to be mildly infected, the patients would be asked to be in home isolation. The people should cooperate with the committees, he added.