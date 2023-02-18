HamberMenu
Village in Kollidam block in Mayiladuthurai to get round-the-clock water supply

February 18, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector AP. Mahabharathi inspects the TWAD Board pumping station at Palayapalayam village in Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday.

Collector AP. Mahabharathi inspects the TWAD Board pumping station at Palayapalayam village in Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Mayiladuthurai Collector AP. Mahabharathi said on Saturday that the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board would take steps immediately to ensure that villagers of Kaduvetti in Alakkudi village panchayat in Kollidam block get round-the-clock water supply within 15 days.

After inspecting Alakkudi, Kaduvetti, Kothandapuram, Puliyanthurai, and Palayapalayam villages in Kollidam block on Saturday, Mr. Mahabharathi said the villagers would get round-the-clock water supply through a dedicated pipeline and steps are under way for laying a pipeline from Kothandapuram to Alakkudi.

He said steps would begin to dig a pond at Alakkudi in the land owned by the Forest Department for storing the water pumped from Kothandapuram, within 15 days. A dedicated operator would monitor the supply of water to the villages.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) would replace the damaged electric poles and power lines in the villages, if any, with new ones. The district administration would take steps to build check dams in River Kollidam which would eventually increase the groundwater levels, he added.

Grievances of the local body representatives and the public would be taken on a priority basis and redressed at the earliest, he said and also inspected the pumping stations at Kothandapuram and Palayapalayam. Senior officials accompanied the collector during the inspection.

