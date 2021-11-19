Village chefs visit children’s home and lavish inmates with gifts

The farmer-chefs and online content creators of Village Cooking Channel (VCC) recently visited Friendship Children’s Home in Siruganur, bearing gifts and freshly-toasted flavoured popcorn for the youngsters.

The VCC team presented sweaters, new clothes, four bicycles and umbrellas, besides popcorn seasoned with spice and dried mint to the 42 orphans and socially disadvantaged children living in the home run by the non-profit VOICE Trust. “Last year, we prepared biryani for the children, and many viewers of that episode generously helped the inmates here in various ways. This year, we decided to share some gifts from our side,” said a statement from VCC, that also posted an 11-minute video on the visit on YouTube, which earned 18,80,203 views.

Like many institutions, the lockdown had adversely affected the Friendship Children’s Home, said administrator G. Janet Preethi. “The school-goers in our home had access to Kalvi Channel on the TV, but college students struggled without electronic devices and data packs for online education. With the reopening of schools, many of the children will now have an opportunity to ride the bicycles to get to campus instead of walking on the highway,” Ms. Preethi told The Hindu.

Based out of Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukottai district, Village Cooking Channel is run by cousins V. Subramanian, V. Murugesan, V. Ayyanar, G. Tamilselvan and T. Muthumanickam, led by their grandfather and former caterer M. Periyathambi. The channel received the Diamond Play Button award from YouTube for reaching one crore subscribers in July this year.