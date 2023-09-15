Village Administrative Officers, teachers in Perambalur district asked to visit homes of school dropouts to ascertain reasons

September 15, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Perambalur district administration has asked the Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) and teachers to jointly visit the houses of school dropouts to ascertain the reasons for their abstention from schools. Over 500 students in the district have been found to have dropped out due to various reasons.

The VAOs and the teachers have been asked to personally visit the homes of such students to find out if they had dropped out from schools due to poor economic status or family environment or lack of interest in studies or on medical grounds.

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam who convened a meeting with VAOs and school heads in this regard at Alathur and Veppur blocks in the district recently has sought a daily report in detail from the School Education department as to how many houses of school dropouts the VAOs and teachers had visited everyday, details of the student, reason for having dropped out from school and the action initiated to bring such students back to school.

The VAOs and the teachers have been asked to convey to the parents that if their wards had dropped out from school due to their poor economic status the district administration was prepared to extend help to them to start some self-employment through government schemes or provide assistance through agricultural schemes to improve their economic lot.

The VAOs and teachers have also been asked to convey to the parents of school dropouts about the importance of education to their wards besides driving home to them that the district administration was ready to provide counselling to students who lacked interest in studies and also that the district administration was prepared to provide necessary medical assistance to those students requiring them, said Collector Karpagam.

