Village administrative office in Thanjavur district arrested for bribery

August 11, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) police, Thanjavur on Thursday, August 10, 2023, arrested Veeralakshmi, the village administrative officer of Kuruvadipatti, in Thanjavur district, when she accepted a bribe, for effecting a name change in land documents.

According to DVAC sources, the unit, headed by T.V. Nandhagopal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, received a complaint from Antony Yagappa, working as a manager at a private company in Thanjavur, stating that the VAO Veeralakshmi was demanding money to effect a name change in the pattas that were in the name of his employer.

Subsequently, a trap was laid by the DVAC and the complainant was directed to hand over chemical-coated currency notes to the VAO at the place mentioned by her.

The VAO was caught by the DVAC team when she accepted the money from Yagappa at the Thanjavur Taluk Office complex on Thursday evening, sources said.

