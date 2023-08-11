ADVERTISEMENT

Village administrative office in Thanjavur district arrested for bribery

August 11, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The VAO of Kuruvadipatti was arrested by the DVAC, after she was caught accepting a bribe from an individual, to effect a name change in land documents

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) police, Thanjavur on Thursday, August 10, 2023, arrested Veeralakshmi, the village administrative officer of Kuruvadipatti, in Thanjavur district, when she accepted a bribe, for effecting a name change in land documents.

According to DVAC sources, the unit, headed by T.V. Nandhagopal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, received a complaint from Antony Yagappa, working as a manager at a private company in Thanjavur, stating that the VAO Veeralakshmi was demanding money to effect a name change in the pattas that were in the name of his employer.

Subsequently, a trap was laid by the DVAC and the complainant was directed to hand over chemical-coated currency notes to the VAO at the place mentioned by her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The VAO was caught by the DVAC team when she accepted the money from Yagappa at the Thanjavur Taluk Office complex on Thursday evening, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US