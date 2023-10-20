Vijayakant will announce DMDK’s poll alliance in January: Premalatha

October 20, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The DMDK founder Vijayakant would make an official announcement in January regarding the party’s electoral alliance, the constituencies the party would contest and the candidates.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Premalatha Vijayakant on Friday, October 20, 2023 claimed that the ruling DMK government was unable to successfully implement the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam.

Prior to coming to power, the DMK had promised to provide ₹1,000 to all women in Tamil Nadu but, after forming the government, it said that the scheme was meant only for eligible women, Ms. Premalatha said while speaking to journalists in Pudukottai.

No women in the State had asked for ₹1,000 per month. The DMK, to capture power, gave a “false promise” of providing ₹1,000 to all women. But, there was a lot of confusion with regard to the scheme, she said and sought to know what was the eligibility criteria the DMK government expected.

Claiming that ₹1,000 was yet to reach several women in the State under the scheme, Ms. Premalatha said the scheme would eventually turn negative for the DMK.

The DMK should have given the assistance to all women as promised or else they should not have announced the scheme at all. The DMK government was now finding it difficult to implement the scheme and the effect would echo in the forthcoming election, she further said.

Replying to a query on the DMDK’s electoral stand for the forthcoming Parliamentary election, Ms. Premalatha said it was too early to comment on this issue. The DMDK founder Vijayakant would make an official announcement in January regarding the party’s electoral alliance, the constituencies the party would contest and the candidates.