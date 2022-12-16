Vijay Diwas celebrated at Major Saravanan Memorial

December 16, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In commemoration of 51st Vijay Diwas - celebration of the victory of Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war and the liberation of Bangladesh, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised at Major Saravanan Memorial in the city on Friday. 

The ceremony was attended by Army officers and men besides 50 NCC cadets. Colonel Deepak Kumar, Station Commander, Tiruchi and M. Chitra, sister of Major M. Saravanan, laid wreaths at the memorial. 

NCC cadets sang patriotic songs in Hindi and Tamil and read the achievements of Indian Army in the liberation of Bangladesh. The event was organised by 2 TN NCC Battalion, Tiruchi, a press release said. 

