Vigilance team conducts checks at railway workshop

TIRUCHI

A team from the Railway Vigilance conducted surprise checks at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here on Friday examining records and some documents.

The checks were conducted by a team from the Southern Railway headquarters for over four hours at the workshop which is engaged in periodic overhaul of diesel locomotives, passenger coaches and manufacture of container wagons.

Railway sources said the team which came in the morning checked the records at some shops besides inspecting the machinery inside during the course of their surprise action. A senior railway officer, however, said it was a routine exercise. The workshop has over 20 shops inside.

Even while the checks were under way inside the sprawling workshop, personnel of the Railway Protection Force deployed for ensuring security shut the four gates of the workshop leading to some tense moments for some time. Railway union sources said employees were not allowed to go out and those waiting outside were not let in.

The information was immediately passed on to the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union office bearers who landed at the spot and held talks with the RPF personnel after which the employees were allowed to enter and exit, said the union sources. The union members explained about the working schedule of the employees to the vigilance team.

The checks comes a few days after the workshop was adjudged the best among other railway workshops in the country and received a shield from the Chairman, Railway Board.