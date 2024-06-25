Vigilance committees formed at village, ward levels to check illicit liquor distillation, sale

As many as 507 committees have been formed to maintain vigil against the sale of illicit arrack and drugs at the village, taluk, town panchayat, municipal and corporation limits in the district.

Disclosing this at a meeting with members of the vigilance committees as part of an anti-drug campaign here on Tuesday, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said the committees would maintain vigil against the manufacture, stocking, movement and sale of illicit arrack and drugs.

At the village level, the committees would have officials of the departments of police, Food Safety and Drug Administration, village administrative officer, village assistant and panchayat secretary as members. At Town Panchayat, Municipality and Corporation limits, the committees had been formed at the ward level with respective sanitary inspectors as members.

The committees should check whether illicit arrack was being distilled, stocked or sold in their villages/ ward limits. They should also maintain monitor whether illicit arrack was being served during temple festivals, marriages or other events. This apart, they should monitor the sale of banned tobacco products. If they detected such instances, they should immediately inform the police and the Food Safety department.,

The information can be conveyed to the Tiruchi City Police Commissionerate (9626273399), District Superintendent of Police (7695883212) or the state toll-free number 10581. The information can also be conveyed to 9626839595 or 9444042322.

Emphasising the importance of the effective functioning of the committees, Mr.Kumar assured members of the committees that the identity of those providing information would be protected fully.

N. Kamini, City Police Commissioner, V. Varun Kumar, Superintendent of Police, and other officials participated.

