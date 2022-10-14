Vigil up as Deepavali shoppers swarm commercial areas of Tiruchi

Commissioner of police G. Karthikeyan viewing the video footage of movement of Deepavali shopping crowd at the temporary police outpost established at NSCB Road in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Commercial areas in Fort and Gandhi Market areas in Tiruchi have been brought under increased surveillance ahead of Deepavali to ensure safety for shoppers and check crimes and untoward incidents.

The Tiruchi City Police have put in place detailed security arrangements such as installation of watch towers at vantage spots, deployment of anti-sabotage teams and installation of more surveillance cameras. A temporary police outpost has been opened at NSCB road near Teppakulam to enable the public to inform the police personnel about movement of any suspicious persons or any untoward incidents.

The outpost is equipped with monitors that are connected to a chain of surveillance cameras to enable the police to monitor the activities taking place at NSCB Road and its vicinity. Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan inaugurated the outpost on Friday. Speaking to reporters, he said the temporary outpost would also help in ensuring free movement of vehicular and public movement.

More surveillance cameras (170) have been installed this year. Crime-related awareness messages would be played from the outpost, he said.

Watch towers have also been installed at six places atop which police personnel would monitor the crowd using binoculars. They have been erected at places such as Main Guard Gate, near Malaivasal, Singarathoppu and Teppakulam Raghunath Junction.

Seven anti-sabotage teams have been formed to carry out checks at Central bus stand, railway junction and other important places. Armed Reserve personnel have been drafted to augment manpower for maintenance of law and order in areas falling under Fort and Gandhi Market police station limits. Crime teams have also been formed to identify offenders and check offences.

Teams of traffic police personnel and Home Guards have been constituted to regulate vehicular movement and ease congestion in Fort and Gandhi Market police station limits. As many as 710 police personnel have been deployed for bandobust duty, prevention of crimes and for traffic regulation, a police press release said.

Vehicle check points

Temporary vehicle check points will function at Nandhi Koil Junction, Chinnakadai Veedhi - Babu Road junction, Big Bazaar Street -Kiledar Road junction and Singarathoppu to regulate vehicular movement and check crimes. Arrangements have been made for the general public to park their vehicles at six parking lots.