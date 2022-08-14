Vigil stepped up in Tiruchi region for Independence Day

Anti-sabotage checks conducted in railway stations, vehicle checks intensified at identified locations

Vigil has been stepped up across Tiruchi and other districts in the central region, including major railway stations, in connection with Independence Day.

Separate security schemes have been drafted by the law-enforcers and special police teams have been deployed at vantage points to carry out vehicle checks.

The entire police strength has been mobilised to scale up security and surveillance to prevent any untoward incident. Police personnel attached to the Armed Reserve have been kept on standby. Security checks have been carried out at vital installations, bus stands, railway stations and lodges, said senior police officers in the region.

Vehicle checks are being carried out at identified locations and on the borders of each district. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads and sniffer dogs are carrying out anti-sabotage checks. Night rounds have been intensified from Saturday with field-level officers involved in the exercise.

Over 1,000 men and officers, besides the Home Guards, have been mobilised and put on security duty in shifts in Tiruchi city, said a police officer. This includes nine Assistant Commissioners of Police and 34 Inspectors of Police. Pickets have been posted at different places in Tiruchi district with police personnel carrying out open line patrolling.

The Railway Protection Force has stepped up surveillance at important railway stations falling under the jurisdiction of Tiruchi Railway Division with the Bomb Detection Squad of the force carrying out anti-sabotage checks at the stations by engaging detective dogs. The entire strength of the Railway Protection Force of Tiruchi Division has been engaged to keep a watch on railway platforms, circulating areas and other places. The security arrangements have been put in place in coordination with the Government Railway Police, said a senior RPF officer here.