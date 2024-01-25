ADVERTISEMENT

Vigil stepped up in Tiruchi in view of Republic Day celebrations

January 25, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Security tightened for the visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to address the VCK rally; bomb detection squad carries out anti-sabotage checks at important places; vehicles being checked at check posts

The Hindu Bureau

Railway Protection Force personnel carrying out anti-sabotage check using a detective dog at Tiruchi railway junction on the eve of Republic Day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Security has been stepped up in Tiruchi in connection with the Republic Day celebrations on Friday. Personnel of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad carried out anti-sabotage checks at key places in the city on the eve of the Republic Day. They would carry out similar checks on the day of the celebrations. Police officers would carry out night rounds in shifts in their respective jurisdiction on the eve of the celebrations and checks were being conducted at lodges.

The police sources said security would be strengthened at the venue of the Republic Day celebrations to be organised by the district administration. Vehicle checks would be conducted at check posts and other places. Security has been tightened at the airport in connection with the Republic Day celebrations and in view of the visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to Tiruchi on Friday evening by a special flight to take part in a conference to be organised by the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) carried out anti-sabotage checks at Tiruchi railway junction on the eve of the celebrations. The anti-sabotage checks were conducted at the parking lot, ticket reservation centre, waiting hall, parcel office, platforms and on board a train. A detective dog trained in detection of explosive substances was deployed during the checks, said RPF sources. 

