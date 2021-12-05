Vigil stepped up at railway stations in Tiruchi division

Babri Masjid demolition anniversary today

Vigil has been stepped up at important railway stations in Tiruchi and other places in the division in view of Babri Masjid Demolition anniversary on Monday.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in coordination with Railway Protection Force (RPF) have mobilised strength to mount vigil at various stations and surroundings as a precautionary measure. Extra personnel have been drawn from the Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion to enhance surveillance, said railway police sources.

According to a senior GRP officer here, a separate security scheme has been drawn up and put in place from December 4. RPF and GRP personnel conducted anti-sabotage checks at Tiruchi junction on Sunday.

The RPF Bomb Detection Squad is also involved in the anti-sabotage checks conducted as part of bandobust measures. The station platforms, parcel office and vehicle parking lot have been thoroughly checked, said a senior RPF officer.

The personnel also conducted random checks in the coaches of Mayiladuthurai-bound Jan Shatabdi Express.