Vigil stepped up at railway stations ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

December 05, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Vigil has been stepped up at railway stations in Tiruchi Railway Division’s limits ahead of the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on Tuesday.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) have intensified checks at railway stations and vicinities as a precautionary measure. They are jointly conducting anti-sabotage checks using bomb detection equipment and screening the personal belongings of passengers at important stations. The Bomb Detection Squad of the RPF is carrying out checks on board express trains at important stations.

Parcels at Tiruchi junction are also being subjected to intensive checks using anti-sabotage equipment and by pressing into service a detective dog trained in detection of explosive substances.

Anti-sabotage checks are under way at Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur Nagapattinam and Cuddalore stations, among others, said a senior GRP officer in Tiruchi.

Meanwhile, Tiruchi City Police have also braced up for the anniversary by drafting a separate scheme to scale up security in the city.

Police sources say vehicle checks will be conducted at 21 identified spots in Tiruchi city. Checks are also being conducted at lodges by police personnel, who are also carrying out open line patrolling. Field-level officers have been asked to be alert, the sources add.