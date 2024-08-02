Vietnamese academics on a mission to find out more about Goddess Mariamman

A team of 18 academicians from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities (USSH), affiliated to the Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City, undertook a study tour of Mariamman temples in the Cauvery delta region on Friday as part of a study on historical and cultural links with the deity’s shrine in the Vietnamese city.

“We have come here on the request of the authorities who manage the Mariamman Temple in Ho Chi Minh City. This shrine is called the Indian Goddess Temple in Vietnamese, but beyond this, the public does not know much about the rituals and beliefs associated with the deity. Our visit will help us record not just the original practices, but also find out more about temple architecture, which could aid conservation efforts in future,” USSH president Ngo Thi Phuong Lan told The Hindu.

Ms. Lan added that the team’s findings would be presented at a seminar to be held in Vietnam later this year.

The Mariamman Temple in Ho Chi Minh City is said to have been built in the late 19th Century by Indian trader Palaniappa Thevar, originally from Pattukottai, Thanjavur district. Its devotees are drawn from the Vietnamese and Sino-Vietnamese communities at present.

“We were surprised to discover that Sri Mariamman is seen as a healer in Tamil Nadu. Though the customs and rites may differ between Vietnam and India, her devotees in both countries consider her as a divine protector. Many commonalities between Indian and Vietnamese culture need closer study,” said Ms. Lan.

On Friday, the USSH academics, from the departments of Asian, Oriental and Indian Studies, visited Sri Mariamman Temple and Sri Ujjaini Kaliamman Temple in Samayapuram and the Mariamman shrine in Punainallur near Thanjavur.

At a seminar organised by the Nehru Memorial College in Puthanampatti, J. Ramanan and Vrinda Ramanan, who recently brought out a book on Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in association with The Hindu, presented a brief overview on the worship of Shakti, and matriarchal theology in Hinduism besides explaining the different manifestations of Goddess Mariamman in Tamil culture.

M. Seran, archaeologist, Keeladi and former adviser to the State Ministry of Tourism and Culture, spoke on unique religious practices in Amman worship.

Both institutions entered into a Memorandum of Understanding on the occasion for a student and staff exchange programme. Volunteers presented a cultural show.

P. Subramanian, president of Nehru Memorial College, spoke.

Later in the day, the Vietnamese team interacted with members of Tamil University in Thanjavur. The team will be visiting Varanasi and Lumbini as part of its tour.