VietJet to operate direct flights from Tiruchi to Vietnam from November 2

August 06, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

VietJet - a leading new age carrier of Vietnam - will operate direct flights from Tiruchi to Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) from November 2. The airline will operate with a frequency of three flights / week on this route. 

Flights from Tiruchi will depart at 00.30 a.m. and land at Ho Chi Minh City at 7 a.m. (local time) on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Return flights will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 8 p.m. (local time) and reach Tiruchi at 11.30 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. 

With the addition of this new route, the airline will now operate 35 weekly return flights between India and Vietnam connecting the cities of Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Tiruchi. 

A press release from the airline said Ho Chi Minh City is a dynamic city with a history of over 300 years. The variety of colours, scents and sounds are the hallmarks of the “Pearl of the Far East” helping the city consistently rank as one of the most popular tourist destinations in Asia. 

From Ho Chi Minh City, visitors could easily explore the famous coastal regions and cities of Vietnam with the airline’s extensive flight network and flexible and convenient flight times, the release added.

