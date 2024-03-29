ADVERTISEMENT

VietJet suspends Tiruchi - Ho Chi Minh City services

March 29, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

More than three months after VietJet Air launched direct flight services from Tiruchi to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, the airline has suspended its operations temporarily. The last flight of the airline from Tiruchi to Ho Chi Minh City took off on Thursday night. 

The suspension of the services is being attributed to “operational reasons.” The VietJet, which is the largest private airline in Vietnam, started the service in this sector on November 2 last year by operating an A- 320 flight with a seating capacity of 180. The airline was in the process of refunding the amount to the passengers who had made bookings, sources said. 

