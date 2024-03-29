VietJet suspends Tiruchi - Ho Chi Minh City services

March 29, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

More than three months after VietJet Air launched direct flight services from Tiruchi to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, the airline has suspended its operations temporarily. The last flight of the airline from Tiruchi to Ho Chi Minh City took off on Thursday night.

The suspension of the services is being attributed to “operational reasons.” The VietJet, which is the largest private airline in Vietnam, started the service in this sector on November 2 last year by operating an A- 320 flight with a seating capacity of 180. The airline was in the process of refunding the amount to the passengers who had made bookings, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.