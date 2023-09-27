Vietjet all set to take off from Tiruchi to Ho Chi Minh City

September 27, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Vietjet, a new age carrier and the largest private airline brand in Vietnam, is all set to launch its direct flight services from Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) to Tiruchi and back from November 2.

Tiruchi will become the fifth Indian destination for the Vietjet airline to expand its connectivity between India and Vietnam after New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kochi.

The airline has announced its schedule for its direct services in the Ho Chi Minh City - Tiruchi - Ho Chi Minh City sector. The first flight to Tiruchi from Ho Chi Minh City will leave at 8.00 p.m. (local time) and land at Tiruchi airport at 11.30 p.m. (local time) on November 2. The same flight will leave Tiruchi at 00.30 a.m. (local time) on November 3 and land at Ho Chi Minh City at 7 a.m. (local time). The flight service from Ho Chi Minh City to Tiruchi will be operated on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, while the service from Tiruchi to Ho Chi Minh City will be operated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The introduction of the new service will be a great opportunity for the people of Tamil Nadu to visit Vietnam and for the people of Vietnam to explore the uniqueness and beauty of Tamil Nadu, said Jay L Lingeswara, vice-president, Commercial, Vietjet Air, on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Tiruchi.

Vietjet was proud to be the biggest airline connecting Vietnam and India, Mr. Jay Lingeswara said, adding that the airline was currently flying to New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kochi. The introduction of the new service to Tiruchi in Tamil Nadu will be a special moment for the airline. “Tiruchi will be a big destination when we look at tourism. We will keep expanding in India and explore more destinations in India “, Mr. Jay Lingeswara further said.

Vietnam, he said, was a popular destination for tourism driving air connectivity.

Ho Chi Minh City is one of the most popular Asian tourist places among travellers and a prominent economic, cultural and tourist centre of Vietnam. From Ho Chi Minh City, Vietjet could take tourists to further explore Vietnam’s famous coastal destinations such as Da Nang and Nha Trang via the airline’s extensive flight network, convenient flight hours and reasonable ticket prices, said Mr. Jay Lingeswara.

