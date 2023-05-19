May 19, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Video Surveillance System (VSS) is to be put in place in 108 railway stations falling under the non-suburban 5 and 6 categories in the Tiruchi Railway Division for round-the-clock surveillance and monitoring through installation of closed circuit television cameras.

The RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL), one of the largest telecom infrastructure providers in the country, is to execute the VSS project at the identified railway stations by equipping them with surveillance cameras and other paraphernalia.

The chosen stations include Chidambaram, Lalgudi, Mannargudi, Nagore, Sirkazhi, Srirangam, Tiruchi Fort, Tiruverumbur, Velankanni, Tiruvarur Junction, Aduthurai, Budalur, Cuddalore Port Junction, Kallakudi Palanganatham, Karaikal, Kille, Nannilam, Neyveli, Peralam, Pullambadi, Saliyamangalam, Sendurai, Sillakudi, Tiruvannamalai, Titte, Tirukkovilur, Ulundurpet, Vadalur, Vaitheeswaran Koil and Venkatesapuram.

Railway sources said the survey for putting in place the VSS had been completed. The tender had been finalised and a schematic diagram was under preparation by the RCIL. The entire project was to be implemented under the Nirbhaya Fund Scheme at an approximate cost of ₹11.63 crore.

The surveillance cameras would also help security personnel in getting tangible evidence through video footage generated from them in case of any untoward incident reported at the stations, say officers of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Presently, the RPF of Tiruchi division has its posts at 11 railway stations including Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Vriddhachalam, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Puducherry and its outposts at Ariyalur and Kumbakonam. Some of the stations identified under the VSS are located in remote areas.

An Integrated Surveillance System through installation of a chain of over 75 surveillance cameras was in place at the Tiruchi railway junction.

VSS was in place at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram stations with a set of cameras having been installed. The sources further said the VSS was in progress at four more stations: Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Nagapattinam and Puducherry at a cost of ₹3.09 crore.