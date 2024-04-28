Video shows sanitation worker checking on patient, nurse shifted

April 28, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

A video of a sanitation worker checking the intravenous fluid administered to a patient in Mannargudi government hospital has resulted in transfer of the staff nurse.

The District Headquarters Government Hospital for Tiruvarur is situated in Mannargudi. The hospital has 350 beds with doctors and nurses working on a shift basis.

Joint Director Thilaga, based on her preliminary inquiry, transferred nurse Chithra to the Nannilam government hospital and head nurse Vasumathi to the Valangaiman government hospital in the district.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Thilaga said: ”The staff nurse and the head nurse have been temporarily shifted from the hospital. Staff nurse claims that despite her instructions the contract worker had checked the patient. I have called for a detailed inquiry on Tuesday after which further action will be taken. Detailed explanations have been sought from the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer about the incident. A request to terminate the contract worker has been sent to the agency, which engaged her.”