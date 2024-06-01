GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Video competition to create awareness on ill-effects of tobacco

Published - June 01, 2024 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, Harshamitra Cancer and Multi-Speciality Hospital in Tiruchi organised a video competition to raise awareness about tobacco among the public here on Friday.

The competition titled “Reels Podunga! Real Hero Agunga!” was initiated to raise awareness. On behalf of the hospital, various film celebrities participated and encouraged the public to send short videos about the harmful effects of tobacco and pledge not to smoke in order to win prizes.

More than 200 people, including college students, teachers, youths, and senior citizens, participated in the competition. A committee led by film director G. Vasanthabalan selected the best 50 videos.

Mr. Vasanthabalan presented awards to the creators of the selected videos at the event held at the hospital.

Nandalala, vice-president of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, R.C. Udhayakumar, Chairman of Mother Teresa Institutions, R. Ramesh Babu, District Designated Officer of the Food Safety Department, Tiruchi, and G. Govindaraj Vardhanan, Managing Director of Harshamitra Hospital, were present.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Tamil Nadu / tobacco

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.