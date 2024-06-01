Video competition to create awareness on ill-effects of tobacco

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, Harshamitra Cancer and Multi-Speciality Hospital in Tiruchi organised a video competition to raise awareness about tobacco among the public here on Friday.

The competition titled “Reels Podunga! Real Hero Agunga!” was initiated to raise awareness. On behalf of the hospital, various film celebrities participated and encouraged the public to send short videos about the harmful effects of tobacco and pledge not to smoke in order to win prizes.

More than 200 people, including college students, teachers, youths, and senior citizens, participated in the competition. A committee led by film director G. Vasanthabalan selected the best 50 videos.

Mr. Vasanthabalan presented awards to the creators of the selected videos at the event held at the hospital.

Nandalala, vice-president of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, R.C. Udhayakumar, Chairman of Mother Teresa Institutions, R. Ramesh Babu, District Designated Officer of the Food Safety Department, Tiruchi, and G. Govindaraj Vardhanan, Managing Director of Harshamitra Hospital, were present.