Video clip of MLA chiding officer goes viral

A ruling party MLA of Pudukottai district allegedly chided the District Supply Officer, apparently for not acting in their favour during the counting of votes in the rural local body elections, during a government function held at Pudukottai Town on Sunday and a video clip of the same has gone viral in the social media platform.

The incident occurred on Sunday during the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to beneficiaries which was attended by Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar. Present at the function were the Gandarvakottai MLA B. Arumugam, Collector P. Uma Maheswari and AIADMK party functionaries.

In the video clip circulated on the social media platform, MLA Arumugam could be heard purportedly chiding District Supply Officer Akbar Ali and asking the latter to leave the stage.

Another AIADMK functionary is also seen allegedly abusing the officer who silently left the stage.

All these happened even as Health Minister Vijaya Baskar was distributing the assistance.

Official sources said the District Supply Officer was the returning officer for the Kundrandarkoil panchayat union ward members and posted at the counting centre in Keeranur.

The sources said the AIADMK wanted the returning officer to conduct recounting of votes for district panchayat ward 3 coming under Kundrandarkoil union. But, the District Supply Officer refused on the grounds that he was not the returning officer for district panchayat ward 3 as it was being taken care by another officer.

The DMK won the district panchayat ward 3 defeating the AIADMK.