Victory turns sweeter this time for three-time chairman of Thuvakudi Municipality

For three-time chairman of Thuvakudi Municipality E. Kayambu of DMK, who has emerged victorious in Ward 12, the success this time has turned sweeter as his wife K. Meena has also been elected from one of the wards.

But for the 2016-21 period, the local body has been a DMK stronghold since 1996. Mr. Kayambu was the Vice-Chairman of the local body from 1996 to 2001, and later served as chairman for three terms.

Mr. Kayambu was the Chairman during 2011-2016 when the AIADMK was in power. There was public perception that the local body had witnessed neglect. Things are poised for a major change, he strongly believes.

"The presence of two State Ministers, K. N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in Tiruchi district will for sure imply that the local body will witness developments on the fronts of drinking water supply, establishment of gasifier crematorium, a modern slaughterhouse, parks and other amenities that have been in the minds of the public for long," Mr. Kayambu says.

This time around, the DMK has won comfortably in the Grade III Municipality by winning in 14 out 21 wards. "The reservation of Ward 15 for women is what prompted my wife to contest," Mr. Kayambu said.

Ms. Meena intends to make her presence felt through facilitating public to secure the benefit of government schemes such as first-generation graduate and marriage assistance to eligible beneficiaries, who find the online method of application an onerous task.