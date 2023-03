March 14, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - ARIYALUR:

Police have arrested Muthuvel, 40, district secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad on the charge of demanding money from a parish priest.

According to sources, he allegedly threatened Dominic Savio, parish priest of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ariyalur, to pay ₹25 lakh, failing which his image would be tarnished. Based on a complaint, the police arrested Muthuvel. He was remanded in 15 days judicial custody.