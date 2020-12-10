Veterinary teams formed to check lumpy skin disease

Perambalur

10 December 2020 20:56 IST

About 40 veterinary medical teams have been formed in the district to conduct veterinary medical-cum-awareness camps across the district from Friday in the wake of an outbreak of lumpy skin disease reported in Veppanthattai taluk in the district.

Collector P. Srivenkada Priya said the camps would be held in all the 121 village panchayats in the district till the end of this month.

Her statement comes in the wake of the outbreak of the disease reported in Veppanthanttai taluk. According to sources in the Animal Husbandry Department, about 350-450 cows were estimated to have been affected by the disease in and around Anukkur village in the taluk. Officials said there was no specific treatment for the disease but for symptomatic treatment.

A similar outbreak was reported in May-June in the district, but it subsided later, officials pointed out.

“The viral diseases is largely spread by the stable flies, which thrive in the wet and soggy conditions in stables. People need not panic; the disease will not affect the quality of milk though there will be a reduction in the milk yield. Bio-security – maintaining the stables clean and dry – is the key in checking the stable flies and the spread of the disease,” said D. Suresh Christopher, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, Perambalur.