Veterinary teams formed to check lumpy skin disease

About 40 veterinary medical teams have been formed in the district to conduct veterinary medical-cum-awareness camps across the district from Friday in the wake of an outbreak of lumpy skin disease reported in Veppanthattai taluk in the district.
Collector P. Srivenkada Priya said the camps would be held in all the 121 village panchayats in the district till the end of this month.
Her statement comes in the wake of the outbreak of the disease reported in Veppanthanttai taluk. According to sources in the Animal Husbandry Department, about 350-450 cows were estimated to have been affected by the disease in and around Anukkur village in the taluk. Officials said there was no specific treatment for the disease but for symptomatic treatment.
A similar outbreak was reported in May-June in the district, but it subsided later, officials pointed out.
“The viral diseases is largely spread by the stable flies, which thrive in the wet and soggy conditions in stables. People need not panic; the disease will not affect the quality of milk though there will be a reduction in the milk yield. Bio-security – maintaining the stables clean and dry – is the key in checking the stable flies and the spread of the disease,” said D. Suresh Christopher, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, Perambalur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath