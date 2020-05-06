Veterinary services at farmers' doorsteps in Tiruchi

The Animal Husbandry department has been providing veterinary services at the doorsteps of farmers realising the difficulty faced by them in bringing domestic animals and pets to veterinary hospitals and dispensaries during the lockdown.

Veterinarians of the department were rendering the mobile services at select villages after identifying the need based on inputs from the field-level department officials.

The Amma Ambulance ‘1962’ emergency vehicle equipped with necessary equipment for treating animals was being deployed by the department officials to provide mobile veterinary services at the villages apart from attending emergency calls.

Veterinary services such as artificial insemination and deworming of animals besides treatment were being provided to the animals, said S. Esther Sheela, Regional Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, Tiruchi.

The initiative is being done on the instructions of the district administration and Animal Husbandry department, Dr. Sheela said.

The exercise which commenced a few days ago has been carried out at M.Kalathur village in Thottiyam block, Nochiyam village in Manachanallur block and Palakurichi village in Marungapuri block till now. The team providing services at the door step comprises a couple of veterinary doctors, a livestock inspector, two animal husbandry assistants and a couple of attenders.

The difficulty faced by farmers in bringing their animals to the veterinary hospitals and dispensaries when the lockdown is in place prompted the department to offer the services at their doorstep and ensure the well-being of animals, said Dr. Esther Sheela.

Treatment has been provided to over 30 animals and deworming done for 70 others. Artificial insemination and other breeding services have been done on 19 animals so far by the mobile veterinary teams.

All the 104 veterinary dispensaries, eight veterinary hospitals, a round-the-clock poly clinic functioning in Tiruchi city and 35 sub-centres in Tiruchi district were functioning notwithstanding the lockdown. The doorstep service offered by the department would continue till the lockdown is lifted, Dr. Esther Sheela said.