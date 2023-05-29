May 29, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

M. Karuppaiah, 53, is unfazed by the scorching summer, as he makes his way by foot and bicycle to Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district, hoping to raise awareness about elections and ethical politics.

The Gandhian, a Madurai-based veteran in advocacy since 1992, is representing Democracy Awareness Movement, a social organisation in Bengaluru, in his current mission.

With his bicycle festooned with a picture of late election commissioner T. N. Seshan and flyers bearing patriotic messages, Mr. Karuppaiah started out from Hosur on April 6, to mark the 94th year of the Dandi March (Salt Satyagraha of 1930), by gifting small packs of salt to bystanders. He proceeded to Coimbatore, and on Monday, reached Tiruchi, where he spent his time explaining the role of ethical voting in a democracy in various localities.

“Elections allow us to choose our government representatives. In a true democracy, voters must not be bribed to cast their ballot. Good governance can come about only when electors choose their leaders honestly,” Mr. Karuppaiah told The Hindu.

The choice of Uthiramerur is significant, as the village is noted for its temple inscriptions that describe a self-governance system existing around 7th to 9th century. “I want to revive public interest in the type of administration and Panchayat Raj that our ancestors had in place centuries ago by concluding this trip in Uthiramerur,” said Mr. Karuppaiah.

With over four decades in raising awareness about Gandhian thought, Mr. Karuppaiah was the ideal choice to talk about a clean election process, said Y.G. Nagaraj, president, Democracy Awareness Movement. “I met him six months ago, and he seemed to be the best person to talk about ethics in politics and government as Gandhiji envisioned it. When I suggested this mission, he researched it well before accepting it,” he said.

Until last year, the activist used to be accompanied by his wife Chitra. However, after she passed away due to a heart attack in Sullurpeta, near Tirupati, in 2022, midway through a mission to Bengaluru, Mr. Karuppaiah has been travelling solo. “I do not have the resources to sponsor companions, and not many volunteers have the patience to devote long periods of time to such initiatives,” he says.

After his current trip ends, he hopes to proceed to other States that are preparing for elections. Mr. Karuppaiah sustains himself by conducting tuitions for children and taking up speaking engagements. “I’m trying to follow Mahatma Gandhi’s life to the letter, and disseminating his philosophy to the public. It is difficult, but we need to do it, to increase probity in our society.”

