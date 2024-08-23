ADVERTISEMENT

Vermiculture offering good supplementary income to farmers in Lalgudi block

Published - August 23, 2024 05:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer watering the vermicompost bed in Lalgudi block in Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Agriculture Department has helped a group of farmers get supplementary income by encouraging them to take up vermiculture with subsidy under the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation programme in Lalgudi block in Tiruchi district.

The beneficiaries successfully took to the venture and a few among them have earned substantial additional income, officials in the department said. A farmer of Thachankurichi village has so far sold over one tonne of vermicompost at ₹10 a kg since October 2023. He has 500 kg more ready for sale, they added.

The vermicomposting units are set up using silpaulin sheets (tarpaulin made of plastic film), shade nets, and supporting poles. Farmers were given a subsidy of up to ₹4,000 for taking up the initiative and earthworms are given free of cost initially. 

The selected farmers were given training on how to create and maintain the vermicompost units at the Agricultural Engineering College at Kumulur near Lalgudi. Fifteen farmers have been covered under the initiative under Phase IV of the TNIAMP implemented in the Nandiyar-Kuzhaiyar sub-basin in Lalgudi block in 2023-24.

This year, the department has planned to provide 50% subsidy to farmers for taking up vermiculture under the ‘Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaappom’ scheme, which aims at improving the soil health across Tamil Nadu, the officials said.

