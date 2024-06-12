Verify the legitimacy of manpower agencies: police

With more complaints of cheating by manpower agencies being lodged with the police in Thanjavur district, the District Police Office has asked job seekers to verify the legitimacy of such agencies before accepting the job offers extended to them.

In a statement, the DPO has said that of late more complaints of job racket were being lodged by the job seekers, particularly by those aspiring for placements in foreign countries. Thus, to avoid getting cheated, job seekers must verify the legitimacy of the manpower agencies before proceeding with their aspirations.

They can verify the same by dialling the Emigration Help Line - 9042149222 or by emailing the details of manpower agencies by sending an e-mail to the following address: poechennai@mea.in.gov.in.

