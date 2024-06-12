ADVERTISEMENT

Verify the legitimacy of manpower agencies: police

Updated - June 12, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 08:00 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

With more complaints of cheating by manpower agencies being lodged with the police in Thanjavur district, the District Police Office has asked job seekers to verify the legitimacy of such agencies before accepting the job offers extended to them.

In a statement, the DPO has said that of late more complaints of job racket were being lodged by the job seekers, particularly by those aspiring for placements in foreign countries. Thus, to avoid getting cheated, job seekers must verify the legitimacy of the manpower agencies before proceeding with their aspirations.

They can verify the same by dialling the Emigration Help Line - 9042149222 or by emailing the details of manpower agencies by sending an e-mail to the following address: poechennai@mea.in.gov.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US