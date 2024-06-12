GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Verify the legitimacy of manpower agencies: police

Updated - June 12, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 08:00 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

With more complaints of cheating by manpower agencies being lodged with the police in Thanjavur district, the District Police Office has asked job seekers to verify the legitimacy of such agencies before accepting the job offers extended to them.

In a statement, the DPO has said that of late more complaints of job racket were being lodged by the job seekers, particularly by those aspiring for placements in foreign countries. Thus, to avoid getting cheated, job seekers must verify the legitimacy of the manpower agencies before proceeding with their aspirations.

They can verify the same by dialling the Emigration Help Line - 9042149222 or by emailing the details of manpower agencies by sending an e-mail to the following address: poechennai@mea.in.gov.in.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.