Vennar irrigation project: 60 per cent families get new dwelling units

Little over sixty per cent of families in Tiruvarur district who had opted for houses due to displacement from their habitat in view of the implementation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB)-assisted Vennar Irrigation System Improvement Project, have been provided with new dwelling units.

According to official sources, a total of 1,237 dwelling units along the six major irrigation channels in the Vennar system passing through Tiruvarur district have been identified as ‘encroachments’ and were asked to choose either cash compensation or to move into a 370 square feet dwelling units proposed under the ADB project.

While 486 families opted for cash compensation, 751 preferred to accept the new houses offered under the project. Out of the 751 families, 318 families have already moved into the dwelling units constructed at Pinnavasal, Vengaramperaiyur, Puzhuthikudi, Velur-Manali, Kokkaladi, Korkkai, Thittanimuttam, Vikrapandiyam and Thalaikkadu hamlets.

The keys for 143 houses constructed at Alivalam, Pazhayankudi, Aalathur, Kunniyur, Arichandrapuram and Thiruvidaivasal village panchayats were handed over to the displaced families on Wednesday by Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan.

As far as disbursement of cash compensation was concerned, ₹7.76 crore have been disbursed to 451 beneficiaries so far, sources added.

The ₹960.66 crore project is being implemented to strengthen the embankments of six major irrigation water channels – Arichandranadhi, Adappar, Pandavaiyaru, Vellaiyaru, Valavanarkaalvai and Vedaranyam Kaalvai in Vennar river system passing through Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts – so as to make them resilient to floods and also to upgrade the water regulators, sluices and pump stations of these irrigation channels.

To boost the water management, the local community would be involved in planning and delivery of water services and warning systems and flood risks maps would be drawn to help local communities respond proactively and effectively during any exigency. Further, the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department personnel would also be trained on effective water management and prevention of flood risks as part of the ongoing project, sources added.