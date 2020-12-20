Vennamalai Murugan Koil in Karur to get facelift

Vennamalai Murugan Koil, one of the ancient and popular temples in the district, is poised to get a makeover at an estimate of ₹4.64 crore.

Laying of approach road and pathway encircling the temple, construction of stormwater drain, lighting and renovation of Theppakulam constitute components of the project.

The temple, located at Kathaparai panchayat on the outskirts of the town, receives devotees not only from Karur but also Sivaganga, Dindigul, Madurai and other districts. The number of devotees has gone up in recent years. The facelift programme is aimed at enhancing facilities for devotees, officials said.

The departments of Rural Development, Tourism and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment have jointly funded the development works.

As per the project, a sum of ₹1.2 crore will be spent for laying of approach road and the circular path around the temple for about 1.5 km.

A storm water drain will come up at a cost of ₹30 lakh. It will be implemented under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.

There is also a provision to provide lighting facilities around the temple. A high mast light will also be installed.

To add green cover around the temple, arrangements are to plant 150 saplings. The Karur-based MRV Trust promoted by Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar will plant them besides taking care of maintenance.

Paver blocks will be laid to an extent of about 5,000 sq ft on the temple premises. In addition, a multi-purpose mandapam will be built for devotees, a senior official told The Hindu.

The official adds that the works have begun and will be completed before February.