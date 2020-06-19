Vennaimalai Murugan temple to get better amenities

KARUR

Public amenities around the famous Vennaimalai Murugan Temple would be improved at a cost of ₹3.50 crore under a tourism development project.

The Sri Balasubramaniaswamy Temple situated at Kathaparai panchayat limits in the district attracts a large number of devotees. Fulfilling a long felt need, amenities around the temple are being improved now. Important among the works would be the laying of a blactopped road with a “paver-block” foothpath around the temple at a cost of ₹1.51 crore. A parking lot would be established at a cost of ₹30.85 lakh for the benefits of devotees arriving by vehicles.

Providing drinking water supply to the devotees would be another major component of the project and ₹14.59 lakhs would be spent for this. A new borewell would be sunk and a 30,000 litre capacity water tank would be built as part of the initiative.

This apart, a rest room for devotees would also be built at a cost of ₹11.56 lakh and stormwater drains would be built at an estimate of ₹1.32 crore to drain the rain water around the temple.

Transport Minister M.R.Vijayabhaskar inaugurated the works on Thursday in the presence of Collector T.Anbalagan and other officials.

On Friday, Mr.Vijayabhaskar inspected the progress of works on a new Cauvery Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme meant for supply water to residents in Athur, Manmangalam and Kadambankurichi panchayats in Karur Panchyat Union on Friday. The foundation stone for the scheme was laid by Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami in March this year.

The scheme was being implemented at a cost of ₹ 8.91 crore. The collector well for the scheme was located on the Cauvery river bed at Mettupalayam village. Water would be pumped from here to a 1.45 lakh litre capacity overhead drinking water tank at Mettupalayam and then on to a 1.25 lakh litre capacity tank at Manmangalam before being distributed the habitations in the village panchayats around. This would ensure uniterrupted and adequate water supply to the residents, Mr.Vijayabhaskar said.