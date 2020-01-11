Venkaiah’s call to youth, private sector

As the country marches ahead with the quest to become a $5 trillion economy, youth will have a major role to play in achieving the goal, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said here on Saturday.

Delivering the convocation address at Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, he said eradicating poverty, ensuring inclusive growth, making agriculture more reliable, remunerative and viable, bridging the urban-rural divide, empowering women, ending illiteracy, making effective use of programmes such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ would help in building a prosperous new India.

Public-private partnership was essential to improve infrastructure. “I urge the private sector to join hands with the government to assist with in development," he said.

Mr. Naidu stressed inculcation of the idea of ‘Indian-ness’ in youth.

“Our language, our clothes must reflect our Indian-ness. We are a great nation with a rich and vibrant history. We must follow our culture in letter and in spirit,” he said.

Indians across the country should be proud of their culture and not discriminate on the basis of caste, region, religion and gender. “Who has defined what is upper caste and what is lower caste? Learn how to respect one’s motherland through the works of great Indian scholars such as Ramanujacharya, Subramania Bharathi, Veerapandiya Kattabomman,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said he stopped and alighted from his car to take in the glory of the Cauvery en route to the college.

“Water flowing in the Cauvery has become a rare sight now. Water is getting scarce. We must take care of traditional ponds and lakes,” he said and urged students to involve themselves in gardening and tree planting. “For the past few decades, we have been seeing the adverse impact of global warming and climate change. We have tinkered with nature for too long and now we are experiencing the impact of nature’s fury.”

He conferred degrees to graduating students of UG and PG courses. He also laid the foundation for a 13-acre campus at Irungalur.

Principal J. Radhika read the annual report.

Minister for Tourism Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Chairman of National Executive Committee, Srimad Andavan Ashram, R. Rajagopal, Secretary and Correspondent CA. Ammangi V. Balaji, Chairman, SRPVT, N. Gopalaswami, and H. Devaraj, Board of Trustees, were present.