Venkaiah to participate in Thyagaraja Aradhana

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu will participate in the inaugural function of the 173rd Annual Aradhana Festival of Saint Thyagaraja to be held at Thiruvaiyaru near Thanjavur on January 11.
The festival, organised by Sri Thyagabrahma Mahotsava Sabha, Thiruvaiyaru, will begin with mangala isai at 2 p.m. on January 11. The inaugural ceremony will take place at 3 p.m.
Singing of pancharatna kritis on pushya bahula panchami day as a musical tribute to the saint composer is on January 15. Hundreds of vocal and instrumental artistes will pay their homage to the Thyagabrahmam, one among the trinity of classical south Indian music, during the five-day festival.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.