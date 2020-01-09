Tiruchirapalli

Venkaiah to participate in Thyagaraja Aradhana

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu will participate in the inaugural function of the 173rd Annual Aradhana Festival of Saint Thyagaraja to be held at Thiruvaiyaru near Thanjavur on January 11.

The festival, organised by Sri Thyagabrahma Mahotsava Sabha, Thiruvaiyaru, will begin with mangala isai at 2 p.m. on January 11. The inaugural ceremony will take place at 3 p.m.

Singing of pancharatna kritis on pushya bahula panchami day as a musical tribute to the saint composer is on January 15. Hundreds of vocal and instrumental artistes will pay their homage to the Thyagabrahmam, one among the trinity of classical south Indian music, during the five-day festival.

Jan 9, 2020

